NFL Player Roddy White Says He'd Send His Child To Penn State Because Sandusky 'Wasn't Rappin Football Players'

Photo: AP

Roddy White of the Atlanta Falcons became the latest athlete to fire off a series of tweets he may later regret today when he weighed in on the impact of the Freeh Report.White, who claims that he’s read the 267-page report that was released today, defends former coach Joe Paterno and says that he’d send his own child to Penn State, because Jerry Sandusky wasn’t “rapping kids.”



A lot of stuff get swept under the rug at university’s don’t understand why penn state had to tell the media we got a coach rapping kids — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) July 12, 2012

You know that’s gone hurt the university you can’t control a grown man I just think they should’ve got him arrested and that’s the end — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) July 12, 2012

Joe pa told the people he was suppose to tell he is a football coach he coaches 100 student athletes the head people should’ve done more — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) July 12, 2012

I would send my kid there if he wanted to go he wasn’t rappin football players that’s a great program that joe pa ran — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) July 12, 2012

Y’all are crazy for thinking I’m saying it was ok for penn state to hide the incident but to blame joe pa when he told the people is bad — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) July 12, 2012

I hate when people take your comments and twist them into there own words I read the report and I feel terrible joe pa didn’t do enough — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) July 12, 2012

And the whole time I spelled rapping instead of raping and I really don’t care cause you got the point — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) July 12, 2012

This is proof that, no matter what, some people will always defend Joe Paterno.

