NFL Player Roddy White Says He'd Send His Child To Penn State Because Sandusky 'Wasn't Rappin Football Players'

Nicholas Schwartz
Roddy White

Photo: AP

Roddy White of the Atlanta Falcons became the latest athlete to fire off a series of tweets he may later regret today when he weighed in on the impact of the Freeh Report.White, who claims that he’s read the 267-page report that was released today, defends former coach Joe Paterno and says that he’d send his own child to Penn State, because Jerry Sandusky wasn’t “rapping kids.”

 

 

This is proof that, no matter what, some people will always defend Joe Paterno.

