Is The NFL Trying To Profit Off Players' Season-Ending Injuries?

Photo: NFL.com

Injuries are a part of football. Everybody knows that.But that doesn’t mean someone should attempt to profit off a football player’s devastating injury.



Especially when that someone is the National Football League.

But that’s exactly what the league is doing with their latest NFL.com advertisement hoping to attract late-bloomers to its fantasy football leagues.

That’s a picture of Jamaal Charles, taken shortly after the up-and-coming Kansas City Chiefs running back tore his ACL, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

This just seems cruel and unusual.

