NFL Player Gets Out Of Ticket By Signing Autograph – Brags About It On Twitter

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice bragged on Twitter last night that he got out of a ticket by signing an autograph for a police officer’s kid.



The tweet:

Just got pulled over for my tints [shaking my head] but gave the officer a autograph for his son and he let me go

Rice has since deleted the tweet. Pretty dumb of him to write it in the first place. The thing got re-tweeted by at least a 100 people within two hours, according to a Baltimore blog.

