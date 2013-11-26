This Year Is A Perfect Example Of Why The NFL's Plan To Add Two More Playoff Teams Is Nuts

The NFL wants to add two more playoff teams — one from each conference — as early as 2015.

It would increase the total number of playoff teams from 12 to 14 (out of 32).

The problem is that there aren’t 14 good teams in the NFL. There are barely 12.

If the season ended today, the 5-6 Tennessee Titans would make it in. If the expanded playoff system was in place, two losing two would make the postseason (via @DanHellie):

Things aren’t much better in the NFC, particularly the North and East divisions.

With 14 playoff teams, you’d have teams in disarray, on the verge of firing their coaches, in the mix late in the season. That’d be a mess.

Here’s the complete playoff picture:

