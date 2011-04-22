NFL Has A Plan To Make Up For Three Weeks Of Missed Games

Photo: AP

The NFL planned its bye weeks and booked hotel rooms so that it could still play a full 16 game schedule, even if the first three weeks of the season are lost to the lockout.The schedule that was just released gives all Week 3 opponents the same bye week later in the season, so no other games would have to be shuffled for them to meet again.



The NFL could also cancel the tradition off week between the conference championship and the Super Bowl. And if that’s not enough, the league double booked all its hotel rooms in Indianapolis for a extra week, so that the Super Bowl itself, could be pushed back one week with little effort.

People have been speculating what the final deadline is for negotiations before games or the season itself will be lost. Now we know for sure that if the players aren’t back on the field by Week 3, the 16-game season is dead.

And it probably won’t be long after that, before playing any football at stop making sense.

