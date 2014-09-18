Report: The NFL Will Be Less Pink This Season During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

It looks like we will see a lot less pink in NFL games played during the month of October (Breast Cancer Awareness month) according to one report.

Paul Lukas of ESPN.com and Uni-watch.com recently participated in a panel discussion at New York University which included an unnamed buyer for “well-known chain of sporting goods stores.”

According to Lukas, the buyer said the NFL is “dialling back the throttle” on the use of pink during October games.

There will still be “some pink,” but not as much and the plan is to not have any pink during nationally televised games. The buyer also said that the NFL had planned this months ago and that it had nothing to do with the recent domestic violence issues.

At the time of publication, the NFL has not yet responded to questions about plans for using pink accessories in October.

The NFL had come under fire in recent years from many fans for the league’s over-saturation of pink in games played during Breast Cancer Awareness month as well as questions about how much of the sales goes towards breast cancer research.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.