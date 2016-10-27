Microsoft Cortana has made its picks for Week 8 of the NFL season

Microsoft Cortana — a virtual assistant picking the winner of every NFL game on Bing — went 7-7 in Week 6, bringing its overall record on the season to 56-50 (52%).

It’s been a hard season for Cortana, who has yet to have a breakout week and is hovering right around 50% on the season. That’s not what we’ve seen in the past, but considering the frequently weird NFL results this season, we’re going to keep riding with it.

This week, Cortana and Vegas disagree about two games. First, Cortana likes the Colts to win at home against the Chiefs, while Vegas gives the Chiefs a 2.5-point edge. Similarly surprising is that both Vegas and Cortana like the Buccaneers (3-3) at home against the Raiders (5-2). They are in agreement there, yet it still feels like Oakland is the favourite there. Lastly, the Panthers are three-point underdogs at home, according to Vegas, but Cortana still gives them a slight edge to win outright.

Elsewhere, Cortana and Vegas agree that the Cowboys should be favoured on Sunday night against the Eagles (game of the week!) and that the lowly Jets shouldn’t have much trouble against the far lowlier Browns.

As always, Cortana only picks the outright winner of each game. It does not make picks against the spread, though we like to include the point spread (in parentheses, courtesy of Vegas Insider ) for comparison. You can find Cortana’s predictions by searching “NFL schedule” on Bing (picks made prior to the Thursday night game).

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-3.5) — Titans 61% chance to win

Washington Redskins at Cincinnati Bengals (-3) — Bengals 66% chance to win

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons (-3) — Falcons 55% chance to win

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans (-2.5) — Texans 52% chance to win

Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints — Seahawks 53% chance to win

New England Patriots (-6.5) at Buffalo Bills — Patriots 53% chance to win

New York Jets (-5.5) at Cleveland Browns — Jets 57% chance to win

Oakland Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1) — Buccaneers 52% chance to win

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts (+2.5) — Colts 58% chance to win

San Diego Chargers at Denver Broncos (-5) — Broncos 72% chance to win

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers (+3) — Panthers 52% chance to win

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) — Cowboys 60 % chance to win

Minnesota Vikings (-6) at Chicago Bears — Vikings 70% chance to win

