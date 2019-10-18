NFL WEEK 7: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports This week we like the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens to cover the spread on Sunday.

Week 6 of the NFL season was a wild one for bettors, with underdogs going 10-4 against the spread, including a huge win from the Jets over the Cowboys.

This week, the Chiefs and Broncos kick off the action in Denver on Thursday night, followed up by a full slate of games on Sunday.

Once again, we’re picking every game of the week against the spread with the hopes of making a little money.

Week 6 of the NFL season was a wild one.

Underdogs went 10-4 against the spread, leaving those betting favourites (ourselves included) left looking to bounce back in Week 7.

With the underdogs howling, our picks were caught sleeping, going a ghastly 3-11 against the spread to drop back down to 50% on the year. Thankfully, there’s another week of football just about to kick off, with plenty of opportunities for us to make our back.

With Week 7 action fast approaching, we’re once again picking every game on the schedule against the spread.

Take a look below at our best bets against the spread for Week 4 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 3-11 OVERALL: 46-46

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) over Denver Broncos*

Kansas City has handed out a blueprint on how to beat them in the past two weeks, dropping consecutive games to the Colts and Texans after failing to control possession and stop the rushing game.

Still, I have a tough time believing they will lose three straight, and almost as tough a time believing this Broncos team is ready to win three straight games. Thursday night games have tended to be blowouts so far this year, with just one of the five games settled by less than six points. It’s the square side for sure, but let’s trust Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes to pull this plane out of its tailspin in the thin air of Mile High.

Green Bay Packers* (-5.5) over Oakland Raiders

The Packers were lucky to escape with a win on Monday night against the Lions, and they undoubtedly know it. Green Bay should be on high alert heading into this game, and I don’t think they let the Raiders catch them sleeping.

That said, wait until the injury report for the Packers is a bit more clear on this game – things might change should Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison once again be unable to play.

Miami Dolphins (+17) over Buffalo Bills*

We had a good run fading Miami through the first four weeks of the season. But coming off their bye, the Dolphins finally covered their first spread of the season, losing to Washington as 6-point home underdogs.

Miami is still winless, but they have a 1 in the victory column against the spread.

This week, we’re backing the Dolphins again to cover an extremely inflated line against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills defence looks like one of the best in the league, and Josh Allen should have a good time lighting up a porous Miami defence.

But the Dolphins have a not-so-secret weapon heading into this game: FitzMagic. Ryan Fitzpatrick spent four years with the Bills, and if there’s an ounce of magic left in him, I will trust it to come out against one of his former teams.

Los Angeles Rams (-3) over Atlanta Falcons*

Both of these teams are trainwrecks right now, but the Rams are still hoping to get back into the postseason while the Falcons appear to have all but quit on head coach Dan Quinn. I don’t love that this game is in Atlanta, as it’s tough to imagine the Falcons folding at home, but if the Rams play up to their ability, they have the talent to win this one and get back on track.

Detroit Lions* (+1.5) over Minnesota Vikings

The Detroit Lions have to be frustrated after losing to their divisional rivals on two phantom penalties and a few more blown calls to boot. At home against another divisional foe, I’m looking for Matt Patricia to keep his foot on the gas and shut down the Vikings.

Indianapolis Colts* (-1) over Houston Texans

After the Texans dismantling of the Chiefs last week, public bettors are going to be all over Houston in this game. Meanwhile, the Colts are also coming off a win over Kansas City before their bye week.

This is another critical divisional matchup, and Indianapolis should have the goods to take care of business at home.

New York Giants* (-3) over Arizona Cardinals

Daniel Jones and the Giants fought admirably last week against the Patriots despite being down three of their most explosive offensive playmakers. Against a far inferior defence and with Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley expected back on the field, look for a big game from the Giants offence.

Washington Redskins* (+9.5) over San Francisco 49ers

Washington is bad. San Francisco is good. But this is too many points to give a home team that has been more competitive than their record implies. The 49ers are coming off of a big win against the Rams, and might get off to a bit of a slow start in the early game on the east coast.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5) over Cincinnati Bengals*

“Minshew Mania” took a hit last week in the Jaguars loss to the Saints, but a trip to Cincinnati is a great place to turn things around and get that mustachioed magic working again.

Los Angeles Chargers* (+2) over Tennessee Titans

I wouldn’t bet this game unless you had to. But since I have to, I’ll back the Chargers and hope the defence has enough pride to show up and not lose to backup quarterbacks in consecutive weeks.

Chicago Bears* (-3) over New Orleans Saints

The Bears are coming off a bye week. A week before that, their notoriously strong defence got torched by the Raiders in London.

Back at home and facing a Saints team that has been held to 13 points or less in two of their past three games, I like Khalil Mack and the Bears defence to make their presence known once again.

Baltimore Ravens (+3) over Seattle Seahawks*

This should be one of Sunday’s most thrilling games. I like the Ravens offence as a more versatile unit to disrupt the Seattle defence, as the Seahawks have to rely mostly on Russell Wilson’s brilliance to carry them from win to win.

Relying on Wilson has proved a winning strategy so far this season for the Seahawks, but the Ravens will get the better of them this week.

Philadelphia Eagles (+3) over Dallas Cowboys*

The Eagles talked a little too much trash heading into their game against the Vikings, and they paid for it dearly. After linebacker Zach Brown called Cousins the “weakest part” of the Vikings offence, the Minnesota quarterback threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns against an Eagles secondary that has looked like one of the worst units in football.

Since then, Brown has been cut, and the Eagles look likely to have cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills back to help avert another disaster. It’s a put up or shut up game for both teams, but I’m taking my Eagles and the points.

New York Jets* (+9.5) over New England Patriots

The New York Jets defence has to feel pretty good about how they handled the Patriots offence when these teams met just four weeks ago. While the Patriots put up 30 points, they benefitted from short fields left by a dreadful performance from backup quarterback Luke Falk.

With Sam Darnold back under centre, the Jets looked rejuvenated last week against the Cowboys. I’m not sure New York has enough to hand the Patriots their first loss of the season, but I think they can keep things interesting into the fourth quarter.

