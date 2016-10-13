Microsoft Cortana has made its picks for Week 6 of the NFL

Microsoft Cortana — a virtual assistant picking the winner of every NFL game on Bing — went 8-6 in Week 5, helping to improve its record on the year to 41-36 (53%).

Week 5 featured several surprising results, and Cortana found itself on the wrong side of those upsets. Denver and Philadelphia both collected their first losses of the season, both of whom Cortana had winning. Miami, Baltimore, and Los Angeles all lost at home: three more misses for Cortana.

Rounding out the Week 5 misses was Carolina, though we’ll let that slide because Cortana made its pick prior to the news that Cam Newton would not start.

This week, Cortana and Las Vegas disagree on two games. Whereas Vegas thinks the Giants will beat the Ravens at home, Cortana gives the Ravens the slight edge on the road. Conversely, Cortana thinks the Redskins will beat the Eagles at home, while Vegas gives the Eagles a two-point edge on the road.

As always, Cortana only picks the outright winner of each game. It does not make picks against the spread, though we like to include the point spread (in parentheses, courtesy of Vegas Insider ) for comparison. You can find Cortana’s predictions by searching “NFL schedule” on Bing .

Denver Broncos (-3) at San Diego Chargers — Broncos 53% chance to win

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots (-9) — Patriots 79% chance to win

Baltimore Ravens (+3) at New York Giants — Ravens 63% chance to win

Carolina Panthers (-3) at New Orleans Saints — Panthers 55% chance to win

Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5) at Miami Dolphins — Steelers 63% chance to win

Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears (-2.5) — Bears 52% chance to win

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills (-8) — Bills 83% chance to win

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (-3) — Lions 67% chance to win

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans (-7) — Titans 72% chance to win

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+2) — Redskins 60% chance to win

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (-1) — Raiders 58% chance to win

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5) — Seahawks 66 % chance to win

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers (-4) — Packers 69 % chance to win

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-3) — Texans 55% chance to win

New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals (-7.5) — Cardinals 70% chance to win

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.