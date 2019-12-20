NFL WEEK 16: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

AP Photo/Mike Roemer This week we like the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Oakland Raiders to cover the spread on Sunday.

Week 15 of the NFL season was a middling one for our best bets, with our picks going a solid 8-7-1 against the spread.

This week, the action kicks off with a trio of games on Saturday, followed up by a full slate of games on Sunday.

Once again, we’re picking every game of the week against the spread with the hopes of making a little money.

We had another solid week of gambling in Week 15 of the NFL season, going 8-7-1 against the spread to sustain through a tough week and keep us in the black so far this season.

This week, we’re back at it, picking every game with hopes of making a little cash.

Take a look below at our best bets for Week 16 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 8-8 OVERALL: 115-106-3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (+3) over Houston Texans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won four straight games. Last week, Jameis Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 450 yards in two consecutive games. While the Buccaneers are out of the playoff hunt, they’re still playing like one of the hottest teams in the league.

Meanwhile, the Texans all but sealed their spot in the postseason with their win last week against the Titans. They could be forgiven if they took their foot off the gas a bit.

New England Patriots* (-6.5) over Buffalo Bills

The New England Patriots haven’t lost to the Bills since 2016, taking six straight games contested between the divisional rivals. Of those games, the margin of victory for the Patriots has never been less than six.

The Patriots offence is not what it used to be, and this Bills team is as good as any in years, but New England always finds a way, so I’m going to trust the trend and ride Brady and Belichick.

San Francisco 49ers* (-6.5) over Los Angeles Rams

It feels like the 49ers are due for another dominant win after losing two of their last three games to drop out of the lead in the NFC West.

The Rams had a good thing going for a few weeks but were exposed by the Cowboys last week to end their postseason hopes. I don’t see Los Angeles getting up for this game after such a devastating loss.

Miami Dolphins* (-1) over Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals currently have a two-game lead in the race for the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. While they have all but sealed their position, I can’t imagine them risking the chance to sign Joe Burrow because they left it all on the field in Week 16 against the Dolphins.

Washington Redskins* (-2.5) over New York Giants

Please note that you do not have to subject yourself to betting on this game. If you feel like you must, I would suggest betting on Washington, because they seem to be a better team, but you really can skip this one and spend your money elsewhere.

Tennessee Titans* (+3) over New Orleans Saints

While the Titans playoff hopes will mostly ride on whether they win or lose their final game against the Texans next week, a win in this week’s matchup against the Saints would give them a bit of momentum for their ride into Houston.

The Saints are coming off of a huge game against the Colts, in which Drew Brees broke two NFL records with relative ease. It feels difficult to believe they will play as well for a second straight week.

New York Jets* (+3) over Pittsburgh Steelers

According to the Action Network, 64% of the bets on this game are on the Steelers, but 60% of the money is on the Jets, meaning the big bettors are backing New York in this contest.

When I don’t have a great read on a game, I’ve found it’s best to trust the guys betting big.

Baltimore Ravens (-10) over Cleveland Browns*

Three weeks ago, I made a rule with myself that I would not bet against Lamar Jackson for the rest of the season. I held to it for precisely one week and then went against it the following two weeks, losing both bets.

This week, I am reinstating the rule, even though I do not particularly like this spot for the Ravens. Jackson and the Baltimore offence scores so quickly big spreads can evaporate in just a few plays.

Carolina Panthers (+7) over Indianapolis Colts*

The Indianapolis Colts have lost four straight games, playing themselves out of the postseason in one brutal stretch.

I think the Panthers are pretty broken right now, but with rookie quarterback Will Grier getting the first start of his career, the team will have something to play for compared to their past few weeks of ineptitude.

I don’t get how the Colts can be considered 7-point favourites over anyone with how they have been playing lately.

Atlanta Falcons* (-7) over Jacksonville Jaguars

After a dismal 1-7 start to the season killed their postseason hopes before they could even get off the ground, the Falcons have played pretty well through the second half of the season, winning four of their last six including impressive victories over the Saints and 49ers.

They have won just two games at home all season so far, and on Sunday, they have a great chance to give their fans something to feel good about heading into 2020.

Oakland Raiders (+6.5) over Los Angeles Chargers*

After blowing their final game in Oakland on Sunday, one might think it best to fade the Raiders the rest of the way through this lost season.

On the contrary, I think this week, they get their revenge and win their final game in California before the big move to Las Vegas. The Chargers stadium is regularly overrun by opposing fans, and this week should be no different, so I’m backing the Raiders to give their fans the goodbye they deserve, just in the wrong stadium.

Detroit Lions (+7) over Denver Broncos*

David Blough vs. Drew Lock is not a game that I would bet on if I didn’t have to, but since I’m here to pick every game, we’ll back the Lions and hope the team can finally play up to the talent that head coach Matt Patricia continues to insist they have.

I like Lock a lot, but being favoured by seven points in your fourth career start seems like a lot.

Arizona Cardinals (+9.5) over Seattle Seahawks*

The Cardinals have been pretty productive on offence through the second half of the year, with both quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury giving fans reason to look forward to next season.

Seattle has won by 10 points just once this season – the first time these two teams met. It feels like the Cardinals have developed enough since then to keep the rematch closer.

Philadelphia Eagles* (+2.5) over Dallas Cowboys

I can’t bring myself to bet against my home team in the biggest game of the year. If you need a piece of data to back up the pick, no team has won the NFC title in back-to-back years since 2004, and the Cowboys took the division last year, so if you work off of that trend, the Eagles are due.

Go Birds.

Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) over Chicago Bears*

This game makes me wary as more than 90% of the bets on this matchup have come in on the Chiefs.

Typically, I would instantly fade a side getting that much of the action in Vegas, but sometimes the betting public comes through, and this feels like one of those spots. The Chiefs can still steal a first-round bye in the postseason if the Patriots drop a game down the stretch, while the Bears season is effectively over.

Green Bay Packers (+5) over Minnesota Vikings*

The Vikings need this game more than the Packers do, and have arguably been playing better football in recent weeks than the Packers have. Still, you don’t get many opportunities to bet on Aaron Rodgers as a 5-point underdog throughout the season, so I’m not going to pass this one up.

