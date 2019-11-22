NFL WEEK 12: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports This week we like the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, and Oakland Raiders to cover the spread on Sunday.

Week 11 of the NFL season was a middling one for our best bets, with our picks going a solid 6-8 against the spread.

This week, the Colts and Texans kick things off in Houston on Thursday night, followed up by a full slate of games on Sunday.

Once again, we’re picking every game of the week against the spread with the hopes of making a little money.

We had a middling week of gambling in Week 11 of the NFL season, going 6-8 against the spread to sustain through a tough week and keep us well in the black so far this season.

This week, we’re back at it, picking every game with hopes of making a little cash.

Take a look below at our best bets for Week 12 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 6-8 OVERALL: 85-75-2

Houston Texans* (-3.5) over Indianapolis Colts

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts are dealing with a lot of injuries right now, with receiving threats T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron both questionable to play on the short week, and top running back Marlon Mack out for the foreseeable future.

After a demoralising loss to the Ravens on Sunday, I like the Texans to bounce back at home with a big win over their division rival.

Atlanta Falcons* (-4.5) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

After a miserable, if bewildering, start to the season, the Atlanta Falcons have now won two straight games dominantly against divisional opponents.

On Sunday, they will get their chance at a third, and I expect the offence to shine once again as Atlanta attempts to score their first home win since mid-September.

New York Giants (+6) over Chicago Bears*

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Trubisky is an absolute disaster for the Chicago Bears right now, and even against a Giants defence that has been kind to opposing quarterbacks, it’s tough to trust him as a touchdown favourite in this spot.

Unless you see the Bears defence scoring twice in this one, take the points and move on.

Cleveland Browns* (-10.5) over Miami Dolphins

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland needs a big win at home, and thankfully, the Dolphins are arriving right on time.

Browns fans, fantasy owners, and commentators alike have all been waiting and waiting for a dominant performance from the Cleveland offence, and this feels like the week it finally comes.

Philadelphia Eagles* (-1.5) over Seattle Seahawks

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing about this line makes any sense. The Seahawks are possibly the best team in the NFC, with their only two losses on the year coming against the Saints and Ravens. The Eagles are 5-5 and sport a roster full of receivers that refuse to catch the ball.

Sometimes Las Vegas makes mistakes, but it feels like the bookmakers know something in this spot. I don’t know what it is, but when a line looks this easy, it’s usually best to go the other way.

Carolina Panthers (+9.5) over New Orleans Saints*

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers are undervalued after the shellacking they took at the hands of the Falcons at home last week. The Saints are slightly overvalued after a reassuring performance against the Buccaneers.

New Orleans is the better team here, but this is too many points to give in a divisional game.

Oakland Raiders (-3) over New York Jets*

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

This looks like a textbook trap game for the Raiders, who have rattled off three straight wins and could have a division-deciding bout with the Chiefs next week if they can take care of business in New York. When the potential story for next week is laid out that clearly, it’s usually best to fade it – football has a way of messing with your narratives.

That said, the Jets have won two straight games, making them less of a sneaky underdog here and more of a legitimate threat the Raiders won’t take lightly. If you had told me at the start of the year I could bet against the Jets winning three straight games, I would have taken it in a heartbeat.

Denver Broncos (+4) over Buffalo Bills*

Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports

Despite their lousy record, the Broncos have played solid football for the past two months, and have proven their ability to keep things close, four of their losses coming by four points or less this year.

Wins over bad teams inflate Buffalo’s record, and their reckoning is coming in the home stretch of the season.

Washington Redskins* (+3.5) over Detroit Lions

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington is the most broken team in the NFL right now, but I refuse to bet Jeff Driskel as a road favourite.

That said, the best advice I can give you here is to take your money elsewhere.

Cincinnati Bengals* (+6.5) over Pittsburgh Steelers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals are going to win a game eventually, and this week, facing a divisional opponent at home coming off a chaotic loss that ended in a brawl, feels like as good a spot as any to back them.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3) over Tennessee Titans*

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Foles first game back for the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t go as planned, but in a division with as much infighting as the AFC South, it feels like they steal a win here over the Titans.

Dallas Cowboys (+6.5) over New England Patriots*

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots offence looked rather lifeless against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, and with Dak Prescott playing like one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL in recent weeks, I have faith that Dallas can keep this game competitive.

Green Bay Packers (+3) over San Francisco 49ers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers got trounced during their last trip to California this year after leaving a day early for their Week 9 matchup against the Chargers. This week, the team is travelling on Saturday, leaving no time for nonsense and hopefully setting the Packers up for a big win against one of the top contenders in the NFC.

Los Angeles Rams* (+3) over Baltimore Ravens

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Every casual bettor on the planet is going to be on the Ravens in this game. When the world zigs, we zag, so we’re blindly backing the Rams and hoping the Los Angeles defence can figure out some way to slow down Lamar Jackson.

