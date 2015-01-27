Report: The NFL Has Video Of A 'Person Of Interest' Taking The Patriots' Game Balls Into Another Room Before AFC Title Game

The NFL is looking into whether a New England Patriots locker room attendant tampered with the game balls before the AFC title game, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

Glazer reports that the NFL has video of the person taking the balls from the officials’ locker room to another room in Gillette Stadium, and then out onto the field.

“The person of interest was already interviewed by the league. The NFL is trying to determine whether any wrongdoing by this individual occurred, sources tell FOX Sports,” Glazer reports.

At a press conference on Saturday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick laid out a lengthy explanation in which he argued that the balls deflated naturally due to the weather and “rubbing process” that team uses to prepare them.

He denied breaking any rules, as did quarterback Tom Brady.

The NFL launched an investigation after finding that the balls the Patriots were using during the AFC title game were under-inflated.

The balls were measured and approved by the referees two hours and 15 minutes before the game. At the time they were between the legal range of 12.5 to 13.5 PSI.

When they were measured again at halftime, they were under 12.5 PSI. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the balls were two PSI under the minimum air pressure limit, although that has not been confirmed by the NFL. The Colts’ game balls were still within the legal range at halftime.

