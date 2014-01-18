CHART: The Seattle Seahawks Have The Largest Payroll Among The NFL's Final Four

Among the four teams that will compete in this weekend’s conference championship games, the Seattle Seahawks have the largest payroll. However, if we take a closer look, there are similarities in how each team spends its money.

All four teams spent more money this season on offensive players than the average NFL teams and three of the four teams spent above the average on special teams players. On the other hand, all four teams were either at the league average for defensive players or just below average.

This seems to agree with the current perception in the NFL that defence no longer wins championships and winning teams put more emphasis on the offence and special teams.

Data via Spotrac.com and TheGuardian.com

