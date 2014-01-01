CHART: Number Of Coaches Hired By NFL Teams Since Bill Belichick Was Hired Is Disturbing

Bill Belichick is the longest-tenured coach in the NFL, hired by the New England Patriots in 2000. Since then, the other 31 teams have used 136 different head coaches and interim head coaches, an average of 4.4 per team over 14 seasons.

That is a disturbing trend that shows just how little job security there is in the NFL.

If we include interim head coaches and the six teams that are already looking for a new head coach for next season, four teams will be on their eighth head coach since 2000. If the Oakland Raiders fire Dennis Allen, as some have speculated, they will be on their ninth head coach in 15 seasons. Overall, 25 of the 32 teams have had at least three coaches since 2000 and nearly half (15 of 32) have had at least five head coaches.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.