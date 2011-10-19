The Patriots And Packers Lead Early In The NFL Playoff Picture

Photo: www.flickr.com

If the NFL season ended today, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers would be the top seeds for each conference in the playoffs. While that is no surprise, nobody could have predicted the way the rest of the playoff picture is shaking out.Of the 12 teams that are in the lead for a playoff spot through six weeks, eight were not in the playoffs a year ago. And of those eight, five had six wins or fewers in 2010, inlcuding the Tennessee Titans (6-10 in 2010), Cincinnati Bengals (4-12), Buffalo Bills (4-12), San Francisco 49ers (6-10), and Detroit Lions (6-10).



Here are the six seeds in each conference if the playoffs started today…

AFC:1) New England Patriots, 2) Baltimore Ravens, 3) San Diego Chargers, 4) Tennessee Titans, 5) Cincinnati Bengals, 6) Buffalo Bills

NFC: 1) Green Bay Packers, 2) San Francisco 49ers, 3) New York Giants, 4)Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5) Detroit Lions, 6) New Orleans Saints

And here is what the playoff brackets would look like if nothing changes before the start of the playoffs…

