SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: NFL Passing Yards Are Through The Roof

Through five weeks in the NFL, pass attempts (35.0/game) and completions (21.3/game) are at all-time highs. Both of those numbers are up about 4.0 per cent from last year. But where we really see the jump in the passing offence is in the yardage.



The average NFL game this season has seen 519.2 total passing yards by the two teams combined. That is up 69.0 yards per game (15.6%) from last year. Also, net yards per attempt* (NY/A) is up 12.9 per cent this season to 7.0 (6.2 in 2010).

Of course, these numbers could drop a little later in the year when the weather makes passing more difficult. But even with a correction, we are heading towards the biggest passing season in the history of the NFL. And it won’t even be close.

* Net Yards per Attempt (NY/A) is yards per attempt adjusted for sacks.

All data via Pro-Football-Reference.com



