This graphic is a perfect visualisation of NFL parity.

Redditor “Lvl9LightSpell” made it and posted it on r/nfl today.

Every team beat the team to the clockwise direction, and all 32 teams are on the wheel. So by the transitive property, any team can beat any other team.

