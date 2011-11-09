This Number Tells You Everything You Need To Know About Parity In The NFL Right Now

Nine of the 16 teams in the AFC are in first place right now.



That’s pretty incredible.

New England, Buffalo, and New York are tied in the east.

Cincinnati and Baltimore are tied in the north.

Oakland, San Diego, and Kansas City are tied in the west.

And only Houston is in sole position of first place in their division.

In addition to those teams, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, and Denver are within a game of a division lead.

With revenue sharing, the draft, and the salary cap, the NFL is set up for parity. And whether you like it or not, that’s exactly what we’re seeing this year.

