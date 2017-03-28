It's official: the Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

NFL owners on Monday approved the Raiders request to move to Las Vegas.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, owners approved the relocation with a 31-1 vote. The Miami Dolphins were the only team to vote against the move.

The Raiders are expected to remain in Oakland for the 2017 and 2018 seasons until a new stadium can be built in Las Vegas. However, according to Jason La Canfora, that is not set in stone and could change in the future.

This story is developing.

