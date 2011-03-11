LOCKOUT FIGHT: NFL Owners Divided On Opening The Books To Players

Photo: AP

As players and owners fight over the union’s demand that the league “open the books,” the NFL talks are hit by a new snag: Owner fighting other owner about opening the books.CBS’s Mike Freeman says that some owners are willing to reveal whatever financial information players want if it will help strike a deal. But another group of owners is resisting.



We have a guess as to who some of those owners might be.

If they can’t settle this amongst themselves, we’re unlikely to see a deal by Friday’s deadline. (If ever.)

