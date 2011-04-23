NFL Owners And Players Need A Reality Check

This the NFL which stands for Not For Long when you make those kind of calls!”

-former coach Jerry Glanville, to an NFL referee



Well, here we are. We’re a week away from the NFL Draft, and we still have no collective bargaining agreement. With each passing day without a CBA, the chances that the 2011 NFL season will happen are becoming exponentially slimmer and slimmer.

Of course, both the NFL owners and the NFL Players Association could agree on a new CBA within the next five minutes. Or maybe it’ll happen in August.

Or maybe, just maybe, it won’t happen at all.

I find myself partially mesmerized by the greed and distrust on display, but not fully so. ESPN’s Rick Reilly put up an eye-opening piece recently about what the NFL owners actually own, and they’re the ones trying to claim a bigger piece of the revenue pie from the players.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

