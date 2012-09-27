NFL OWNER: Don't Get Your Hopes Up, The Replacement Refs Might Be Around For Another Week

Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

While everyone agrees that a deal between the NFL and the referees union could go down at any moment, it’s not a done deal yet.Here’s what an unnamed NFL owner told Yahoo!’s Jason Cole:



“I would call things ‘positive-but-precarious.’ There are still a lot of hard feelings on both sides, a lot of people still drawing lines in the sand, at least verbally. I could see something being done by [Thursday] or it could take another week.”

ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reported earlier that a deal has been agreed to in principle, and there’s hope that the refs could be back by Sunday.

So where do we stand right now?

Significant progress has been made since the Monday Night debacle and it’s only a matter of time until a deal gets made, but there’s still a question of whether or not the real refs will be back in week 4 or week 5.

