The Ongoing NFL Scoring Bonanza Has Resulted In Huge Winnings For Everyday Gamblers — But That Won't Last

In the first two weeks of the NFL season, 74% of games have been over the over/under total.Since the Joe Schmo betting public hammers the over more than the under, this has resulted in big winnings for bettors.



But Vegas is starting to catch up.

“Average NFL scores have been around the 42-43 point range the past few years but it appears they might be a bit higher this season with the more prolific passing attacks,” handicapper Steve Merril told Covers.com today.

This week, Vegas struck back with some steep O/U totals.

New Orleans-Houston and New England-Buffalo are both at 53 points. And four other games have totals of 45 points or above.

Even if you leave out the inflated lines, score totals are bound to regress to the mean at some point in the next few weeks.

So beware of the pitfalls of riding the over streak.

