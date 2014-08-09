Football Fans Are Going To Hate The NFL's New On-Field Advertising

If you watched Thursday night’s Ravens vs. 49ers preseason football game, you probably noticed the awful on-field advertising any time either team got in the end zone.

According to BizJournals, Toyota, is now the “exclusive auto partner” of the Niners as part of a multi-million dollar deal. Part of the agreement is that Toyota will sponsor the red zone — the area between the 20 yard line and the end zone — at San Francisco’s brand new Levi Stadium, meaning their massive, distracting graphic will appear on the screen any time a team reaches that section of the field.

Luckily, Toyota’s red zone advertising will only show up on the local, KPIX broadcast of preseason games; it is not a national deal. Still, you have to imagine that this is a glimpse of the future, and one that NFL fans aren’t going to be particularly pleased about.

Here are two screengrabs, via SB Nation:

Just awful.

