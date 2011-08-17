CALLING IT QUITS: A Complete Recap Of The NFL Players Who Retired This Offseason

Photo: AP

Yesterday, we wrote a recap of the biggest cut’s of the NFL offseason.Today, we’ve rounded up the biggest NFL retirements that may have slipped under the radar since the lockout was lifted.



Here’s the rundown.

Tier One: Players You Know

Baltimore Ravens QB Marc Bulger

Tennessee Titans WR Randy Moss

Minnesota Vikings QB Brett Favre (fingers crossed)

Tennessee Titans QB Kerry Collins

Tier Two: Players You’ve Heard Of

Arizona Cardinals G Alan Faneca

New York Jets DT Kris Jenkins

New York Jets T Damien Woody

Green Bay Packers RB Ahman Green

Miami Dolphins LB Channing Crowder

Kansas City Chiefs LB Mike Vrabel

Tier Three: Fringe Players

New England Patriots G Stephen Neal

Cleveland Browns G Billy Yates

New York Giants TE Ben Patrick

Oakland Raiders G Justin Smiley

Tennessee Titans LB David Thornton

Tier Four: His Owner Says He’s Retired Because He Refuses To Trade Him

Cincinnati Bengals QB Carson Palmer

This list will likely grow as out-of-work players like Terrell Owens resign themselves to the fact that they will not be signed by an NFL team.

Source: NFL

