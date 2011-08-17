CALLING IT QUITS: A Complete Recap Of The NFL Players Who Retired This Offseason

Photo: AP
Yesterday, we wrote a recap of the biggest cut’s of the NFL offseason.Today, we’ve rounded up the biggest NFL retirements that may have slipped under the radar since the lockout was lifted.
Here’s the rundown.
Tier One: Players You Know
- Baltimore Ravens QB Marc Bulger
- Tennessee Titans WR Randy Moss
- Minnesota Vikings QB Brett Favre (fingers crossed)
- Tennessee Titans QB Kerry Collins
Tier Two: Players You’ve Heard Of
- Arizona Cardinals G Alan Faneca
- New York Jets DT Kris Jenkins
- New York Jets T Damien Woody
- Green Bay Packers RB Ahman Green
- Miami Dolphins LB Channing Crowder
- Kansas City Chiefs LB Mike Vrabel
Tier Three: Fringe Players
- New England Patriots G Stephen Neal
- Cleveland Browns G Billy Yates
- New York Giants TE Ben Patrick
- Oakland Raiders G Justin Smiley
- Tennessee Titans LB David Thornton
Tier Four: His Owner Says He’s Retired Because He Refuses To Trade Him
- Cincinnati Bengals QB Carson Palmer
This list will likely grow as out-of-work players like Terrell Owens resign themselves to the fact that they will not be signed by an NFL team.
Source: NFL
