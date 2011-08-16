FIRED: Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players Who Got Cut This Offseason

Photo: AP

The NFL staged its most condensed player movement period ever this offseason.Lost in the frenzy of trades and free agents were the dozens of cuts made by NFL teams.



Here are the big names who got canned, and where they ended up:

Arizona Cardinals cut QB Derek Anderson (signed with Panthers)

Atlanta Falcons cut WR Michael Jenkins (signed with Vikings)

Baltimore Ravens cut WR Derrick Mason (signed by Jets)

Baltimore Ravens cut RB Willis McGahee (signed with Broncos)

Baltimore Ravens cut TE Todd Heap (signed with Cardinals)

Buffalo Bills cut DE Aaron Maybin (unsigned)

Carolina Panthers cut K Jon Casey (unsigned)

Cleveland Browns cut QB Jake Delhomme (unsigned)

Cowboys cut RB Marion Barber (signed with Bears)

Cowboys cut WR Roy Williams (signed with Bears)

Cowboys cut G Leonard Davis (unsigned)

Detroit Lions cut WR Bryant Johnson (unsigned)

Green Bay Packers cut LB Nick Barnett (signed with Bills)

Kansas City Chiefs cut G Brian Waters (unsigned)

Miami Dolphins cut LB Channing Crowder (retired)

Minnesota Vikings cut T Bryant McKinnie (unsigned)

New England Patriots cut DT Ty Warren (signed with Broncos)

NY Jets cut WR Jerricho Cotchery (signed with Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cut WR Antwaan Randle El (unsigned)

Philadelphia Eagles cut FB Leonard Weaver (unsigned)

Seattle Seahawks cut LB Lofa Tatupu (unsigned, rumoured to be interested in Raiders)

San Francisco Giants cut DB Nate Clements (signed with Bengals)

Seattle Seahawks cut G Stacy Andrews (signed by Giants)

Tennessee Titans cut QB Vince Young (signed with Eagles)

Check out the all the NFL cuts and transactions here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.