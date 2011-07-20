NFL Officials Will Start Reviewing Every Single Scoring Play That Happens In Any Given Game

Photo: AP

Starting in the 2011 NFL season (which, we now feel confident will happen), any score that happens on the football field will automatically be reviewed by the replay official.Every touchdown, field goal, safety, and even every extra point will be subjected to heightened scrutiny.



Every time an NFL referees determines a play did in fact conclude with a score, the replay official up in the booth will immediately review it to make sure the call was correct.

Once the replay official determines that the call was correct, they will buzz down to the field and inform the refs closer to the action that play may now continue.

However, if the replay official sees something wrong with the play, he or she will let the head official know that he needs to step into the replay booth to make sure the initial call was correct or not. Coaches are not allowed to challenge the final ruling.

While this new rule all but ensures that officials will get the right call a high percentage of the time, and coaches will no longer be wasting their precious red flag tosses to challenge scoring plays, there’s absolutely no way that the length of any given game will be any shorter. More replay stoppages could interrupt the flow of the game numerous times to the point that fans could get antsy.

Although, this alternative is certainly better than no football at all.

