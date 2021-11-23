NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is taking his salary in bitcoin — and plans to give away $1 million worth of crypto to his fans

Odell Beckham Jr. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is taking his new salary in bitcoin.

The player also plans to give away $US1 ($AU1) million worth of the crypto to fans who comment on his tweet.

“It’s the start of a new era I’m looking forward to the future,” the caption said in the video.

After changing teams, the football star plans to use CashApp to get paid in bitcoin, according to an announcement on Twitter. CashApp, Square‘s mobile payments service, allows users to invest in stocks and crypto.

For the cryptocurrency giveaway, fans who post their CashApp usernames in the comments section will be considered, he said. The promo will run until December 10, according to the fine print toward the end of the 24-second clip.

Beckham in November sighed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

The 29-year-old athlete is the latest high-profile figure expressing support for the digital asset.

Earlier in November, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers partnered with CashApp to take a part of his salary in bitcoin. Rodgers also announced a $US1 ($AU1) million crypto giveaway.

In the realm of politics, New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams said he will take his first three paychecks in bitcoin, days after Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced he would take his next paycheck in the same asset.

Support for digital assets has exploded in the past months as bitcoin and other altcoins scale record highs.