Nobody Lost More During NFL Lockout Than Roger Goodell

The NFL lockout is now over after four contentious months. So now, all that is left to do declare the lockout’s winners and losers. Ultimately, the fans are the biggest winners because we get a full schedule of football games. But if we are talking losers, nobody lost more during the lockout than Roger Goodell, literally.



Roger Goodell’s salary this year is $10.9 million. However, he reduced his salary to $1 during the lockout, a lockout that lasted 136 days. If we prorate that, and assume that Goodell won’t rediscover his lost pay in some random drawer that will go unreported, Goodell only made $6.8 million this season.

That’s a loss of $4.1 million in salary.

At the time it seemed like more of a symbolic gesture. But now that we have an actual number to go with the move, it is easy to see that Goodell’s move was quite a sacrifice.

The lockout will eventually cost Cam Newton something in the neighbourhood of $30 million. But there was never any guarantee of that money. Goodell on the other hand, forfeited more than $4 million that was rightfully his.

Ouch.

