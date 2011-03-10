They've Agreed On Something! The NFL Will Have A Rookie Wage Scale

Cam Newton is probably awaiting details of the rookie wage scale with baited breath

One small step towards a new CBA has been made as the NFL and NFL have reportedly agreed to a rookie wage scale. Full details aren’t yet available but so far we know that first round picks will get contracts with a maximum length of four years and everyone else will get maximum contract lengths of three years.



This one qualifies as a small victory for the players. Obviously by agreeing to a wage scale in the first place, the NFLPA conceded that draft picks were making way too much money and agreed to give some of that back to the league. However, it was well known that some kind of change was coming, so that the players convinced the owners to back off their demands of five year contracts for first round picks is a victory on its own. Now, first round draft picks can cash in via free agency after four years if they’ve earned it with their play.

