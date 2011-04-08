NFL And NFLPA Continue To Talk About How They're Not Talking To Each Other

Photo: By darknesschildsin on Flickr

After hearing arguments in the NFL antitrust lawsuit this week, Judge Susan Nelson let both parties know that it would be wise to resume mediation sessions in an effort to end the lockout.Now both sides they’re willing to talk, but only their terms … which the other side won’t agree to.



The NFL owners sent a letter to the players’ lawyers, asking them to return to talks at the office of federal mediator George Cohen, in Washington.

The players sent their own letter, saying they want mediation in Minnesota, with Judge Nelson presiding.

The league says they want to discuss ending the lockout. The players say they want to settle the litigation, as if that were not the same thing.

The truth is that neither really wants to settle anything yet. They both want to wait for Judge Nelson’s ruling on the injunction, with the hope that she will deliver a decision that will handicap their opponent and give them all the leverage.

But until that happens, they have to at least make it appear that they are interested in talks, if for no other reason than to not tick off Judge Nelson and have her think that they aren’t serious about fixing the problem.

The two sides will reportedly hold a conference call today, with Judge Nelson, who hopefully be a little more forceful in her “suggestion” that they settle this themselves.

