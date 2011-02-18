A Step In The Right Direction: NFL/NFLPA Agree To Mediation

Beginning on Friday, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service will mediate labour negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA.



There is nothing binding about the mediation, but it is a sign of compromise for both sides.

Here’s the NFLPA’s statement:

“The NFLPA has always focused on a fair collective bargaining agreement through negotiations. We hope that this renewed effort, through mediation, will help the players and owners reach a successful deal.”

Here’s the comments from FMCS director George H. Cohen:

“Due to the extreme sensitivity of these negotiations … the agency will refrain from any public comment concerning the future schedule and/or the status of those negotiations until further notice.”

NFLPA Assistant Executive Director of External Affairs George Atallah also says that he will refrain from discussing this next step of negotiations with the media.

