The NFL is betting big on virtual reality -- find out more at IGNITION

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images The NFL is betting on VR.

The league recently announced its partnership with startup NextVR. Together, they will bring viewers a new postgame experience showcasing highlights of 2016 regular-season games. This free content will include moments from the San Francisco 49ers-Arizona Cardinals game and the Chicago Bears-New York Giants matchup this month, for example.

VR promises to revolutionise the way we watch and experience sports. Watching the game on the couch in your living room is fine, but what if you could really experience the game with all your senses without ever leaving your house?

