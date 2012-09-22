The NFL Network Is Finally Coming To Time Warner

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff Zelevansky

Time Warner Cable has reached a deal to carry both the NFL Network and the popular Red Zone channel for the first time, reports Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg.The two companies had been unable to reach a deal for years, meaning subscribers, including a large chunk of New York City residents, couldn’t watch the Thursday Night Football games that the network broadcasts.



Time Warner was the biggest cable company not to carry the network.

We’re stilll awaiting details on when the channel will be available for TWC.

NFL and Time Warner reach deal on NFL Network and RedZone, source says. Story soon on @bloombergnews #NFL — Scott Soshnick (@soshnick) September 21, 2012

