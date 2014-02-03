The NFL Network Basically Shut Down During The Super Bowl

The NFL Network took a unique approach during the Super Bowl, basically turning itself into a web page that is doing nothing but showing the scores and some basic stats.

With all football fans watching the Super Bowl, this is certainly better than showing reruns of a football documentary or highlight show.

However, a better option may have been to have several analysts siting around discussing the game as they watch it on a monitor off-camera. People with multiple televisions might have actually watched that. This is nothing that can’t be found easily on the internet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.