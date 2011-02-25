NFL Halts labour Negotiations Until March 1

After seven straight days of negotiation, the NFL and the Players Association have called for a break in the CBA talks. They’ve agreed to meet again (with the federal mediator) next Tuesday, March 1.



George Cohen, the mediator leading the negotiations says “some progress was made, but very strong differences remain on the all-important core issues.)

In other words, no one is blinking any time soon. The current CBA expires … shoot, it’s one week from today.

So, you know … no rush fellas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.