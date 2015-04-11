NFL MOCK DRAFT: Here's what the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

Getty Images Everybody thinks Jameis Winston will be the top pick.

We are now just three weeks from the NFL Draft. With the NFL Combine over and free agency nearing its end, many experts have weighed in with fresh mock drafts.

We surveyed 13 experts who have updated their mock drafts recently to get a consensus prediction for the most likely selections for all 32 first-round picks.

The experts: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com’s Charley Casserly, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis, and Lance Zierlein, SI.com’s Don Banks, CBSSports.com’s Rob Rang, Fox Sports.com’s Pete Schrager, Rotoworld’s Josh Norris, WalterFootball.com, and The Big Lead’s Jason McIntyre.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.