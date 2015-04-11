NFL MOCK DRAFT: Here's what the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

We are now just three weeks from the NFL Draft. With the NFL Combine over and free agency nearing its end, many experts have weighed in with fresh mock drafts.
We surveyed 13 experts who have updated their mock drafts recently to get a consensus prediction for the most likely selections for all 32 first-round picks.
The experts: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com’s Charley Casserly, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis, and Lance Zierlein, SI.com’s Don Banks, CBSSports.com’s Rob Rang, Fox Sports.com’s Pete Schrager, Rotoworld’s Josh Norris, WalterFootball.com, and The Big Lead’s Jason McIntyre.
Experts: 13 out of 13
School: Florida State
Other possibilities: None
Key expert quote: Kiper: 'It makes sense for Tampa Bay to take a hard look at all options, I just think this is where the Bucs will settle. He's the most NFL-ready QB in the draft. He's big, durable, strong-armed and has both a high football IQ and an ability to read, anticipate and process at a very high level what defences are trying to do. I think he gives the Bucs the best chance to improve in 2015 over any other option on the board.'
Experts: 8 out of 13
School: Southern California
Other possibilities: Marcus Mariota (QB, Oregon)
Key expert quote: Rang: 'Oregon QB Marcus Mariota is in play here but unless the Titans feel certain that he can be a franchise quarterback, it is easy to envision GM Ruston Webster opting for the relative safety of Williams, the clear-cut top non-quarterback in the 2015 draft and a perfect fit at end in Ray Horton's defence.'
Experts: 9 out of 13
School: Florida
Other possibilities: Leonard Williams (DE, USC), Amari Cooper (WR, Alabama), Vic Beasley (LB, Clemson)
Key expert quote: Schrager: '(Jacksonville) still needs an ace pass rusher for Gus Bradley's defence, though. Fowler is that guy. At 260 pounds, he can play any linebacker spot (he did at Florida) and is the perfect personality to match the positive energy that oozes through that Jacksonville facility.'
Experts: 7 out of 13
School: West Virginia
Other possibilities: Amari Cooper (WR, Alabama), Leonard Williams (DE, USC)
Key expert quote: Banks: 'The Raiders have their pick between the draft's top two receivers, and they probably can't go wrong choosing between White and Alabama's Amari Cooper. White's track record isn't as proven, but his skill set fits today's NFL perfectly.'
Experts: 4 out of 13
School: Clemson
Other possibilities: Dante Fowler Jr. (LB, Florida), Randy Gregory (LB, Nebraska), Leonard Williams (DE, USC), Shane Ray (DE, Missouri), Brandon Scherff (OG, Iowa)
Key expert quote: WalterFootball.com: 'Beasley doesn't really fill a glaring need, as the Redskins have Ryan Kerrigan and Trent Murphy as edge rushers. However, Brian Orakpo left for Tennessee, so depth is needed. Beasley would join the two to form a very strong rotation of pass-rushers.'
Experts: 4 out of 13 each
School: Oregon (Mariota), Missouri (Ray)
Other possibilities: Randy Gregory (LB, Nebraska), Amari Cooper (WR, Alabama), Brandon Scherff (OG, Iowa), Vic Beasley (LB, Clemson)
Key expert quote: Schrager: 'Taking Mariota would be consistent with bold moves like the Brandon Marshall trade, the Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie signings and even the trade for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Make a big splash, own the back pages and start anew.'
Experts: 4 out of 13 each
School: Washington (Shelton), Alabama (Cooper)
Other possibilities: Kevin White (WR, West Virginia), Shane Ray (DE, Missouri), Marcus Mariota (QB, Oregon)
Key expert quote: Banks: 'Replacing the departed Brandon Marshall with Cooper in the Bears passing game will be a very well-received move both within Chicago's locker room and all of Bears Nation.'
Experts: 4 out of 13
School: Clemson
Other possibilities: Shane Ray (DE, Missouri), Bud Dupree (LB, Kentucky), Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), Todd Gurley (RB, Georgia), Danny Shelton (DT, Washington), Dante Fowler (LB, Florida), La'el Collins (OT, LSU)
Key expert quote: Kiper: 'Atlanta needs productivity from a pass-rusher, and I think new defensive coordinator Richard Smith will know how to get Beasley going in the same way Denver was able to get Von Miller going.'
Experts: 5 out of 13
School: Iowa
Other possibilities: Danny Shelton (DT, Washington), Amari Cooper (WR, Alabama), Shane Ray (DE, Missouri), Randy Gregory (LB, Nebraska), Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), Malcom Brown (DT, Texas), Landon Collins (SS, Alabama)
Key expert quote: McShay: 'He's the ultimate tough guy, which makes him an ideal fit for a Tom Coughlin-coached team, and he could either take over the right tackle position for Justin Pugh (who has struggled some at tackle) or provide a major upgrade at left guard, enabling Weston Richburg to play his natural position of center.'
Experts: 3 out of 13
School: Iowa
Other possibilities: Trae Waynes (CB, Michigan State), Kevin White (WR, West Virginia), Marcus Mariota (QB, Oregon), Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), Amari Cooper (WR, Alabama), Breshad Perriman (WR, Central Florida), DeVante Parker (WR, Louisville), Ereck Flowers (OT, Miami)
Key expert quote: WalterFootball.com: 'The Rams still have some holes on their offensive line. Jake Long's health was a serious concern, prompting the front office to release him. There's a void at the guard spot that Greg Robinson previously occupied. Meanwhile, right tackle Joseph Barksdale is a free agent.'
Experts: 5 out of 13
School: Michigan State
Other possibilities: DeVante Parker (WR, Louisville), La'el Collins (OT, LSU), Brandon Scherff (OG, Iowa), Shane Ray (DE, Missouri), Dorial Green-Beckham (WR, Missouri)
Key expert quote: Norris: 'Waynes has makeup speed, but my question is the separation he allows on breaks. Mike Zimmer has a history of being connected to defences that invest picks and/or money in corners.'
Experts: 4 out of 13
School: Washington
Other possibilities: DeVante Parker (WR, Louisville), La'el Collins (OT, LSU), Shane Ray (DE, Missouri), Marcus Mariota (QB, Oregon), Kevin White (WR, West Virginia), Ereck Flowers (OT, Miami), Bud Dupree (LB, Kentucky), Jaelen Strong (WR, Arizona State)
Key expert quote: McShay: 'You always have to worry about consistency with a player Shelton's size (6-2, 339 pounds), but he has the potential to be a dominant force against the run and double-team magnet in the middle of Cleveland's defensive front. He can also push the pocket as a pass-rusher.'
Experts: 5 out of 13
School: Kentucky
Other possibilities: Brandon Scherff (OG, Iowa), Malcom Brown (DT, Texas), Vic Beasley (LB, Clemson), Trae Waynes (CB, Michigan State)
Key expert quote: Banks: 'If they stay at No. 13, Dupree offers some of the pass rush juice they sorely lacked last season, and his blend of size, speed and athleticism should present opportunities for defensive coordinator Rob Ryan to move him around and find his best role.'
Experts: 4 out of 13
School: Michigan State
Other possibilities: DeVante Parker (WR, Louisville), Breshad Perriman (WR, Central Florida), Dorial Green-Beckham (WR, Missouri), Danny Shelton (DT, Washington), Eric Kendricks (LB, UCLA), Marcus Peters (CB, Washington)
Key expert quote: McIntyre: 'Waynes is my best cornerback in the draft. But if Vic Beasley is on the board, and you pair him with Wake and Suh, QBs will be quaking in fear.'
Experts: 5 out of 13
School: Oregon
Other possibilities: Marcus Peters (CB, Washington), Bud Dupree (LB, Kentucky), Ereck Flowers (OT, Miami), La'El Collins (OT, LSU), Trae Waynes (CB, Michigan State), Eddie Goldman (DT, Florida State)
Key expert quote: Kiper: 'While Armstead needs a lot of seasoning, he would be a good balance of hitting an immediate need and offering a lot of potential for the future.'
Experts: 2 out of 13 each
School: Missouri (Green-Beckham), Arizona State (Strong)
Other possibilities: Amari Cooper (WR, Alabama), Bud Dupree (LB, Kentucky), Shane Ray (DE, Missouri), Todd Gurley (RB, Georgia), Malcom Brown (DT, Texas), Landon Collins (SS, Alabama), DeVante Parker (WR, Louisville), Jalen Collins (CB, LSU), Kevin Johnson (CB, Wake Forest)
Key expert quote: McShay: 'He is one of the bigger wild cards in this class because of his off-field issues, but I think there's a good chance he goes in the top 25 because of the skill set he brings ... Based on talent alone, he's a top-three receiver in this class.'
Experts: 6 out of 13
School: Georgia
Other possibilities: Melvin Gordon (RB, Wisconsin), Marcus Mariota (QB, Oregon), Vic Beasley (LB, Clemson), Randy Gregory (LB, Nebraska), Malcom Brown (DT, Texas), D.J. Humphries (OT, Florida)
Key expert quote: Banks: 'Gurley's 2014 ACL surgery makes him a calculated gamble of sorts, but one that might promise a huge potential payoff in time.'
Experts: 3 out of 13
School: LSU
Other possibilities: Cameron Erving (C, Florida State), Arik Armstead (DT, Oregon), Brandon Scherff (OG, Iowa), DeVante Parker (WR, Louisville), Malcom Brown (DT, Texas), Kevin Johnson (CB, Wake Forest), Jaelen Strong (WR, Arizona State), T.J. Clemmings (OT, Pittsburgh), Devin Smith (WR, Ohio State)
Key expert quote: McIntyre: 'If the Chiefs are in win-now mode, rebuilding an offensive line that was below-average (in) pass blocking and run blocking last year, Collins is a wise pick.'
Experts: 3 out of 13 each
School: Texas (Brown), Miami (Flowers)
Other possibilities: Jaelen Strong (WR, Arizona State), Danny Shelton (DT, Washington), DeVante Parker (WR, Louisville), La'El Collins (OT, LSU), Breshad Perriman (WR, Central Florida), Todd Gurley (RB, Georgia)
Key expert quote: McShay: 'Flowers is a tough player with very good intangibles who takes well to coaching. He has a massive frame, is effective as a pass protector and a run blocker, and could fit in at right tackle opposite Joe Thomas or at guard.'
Experts: 5 out of 13
School: Alabama
Other possibilities: Jalen Collins (CB, LSU), Byron Jones (CB, Connecticut), Jake Fisher (OT, Oregon), Arik Armstead (DT, Oregon), Eli Harold (DE, Virginia), Jaelen Strong (WR, Arizona State)
Key expert quote: Kiper: 'He's the kind of player who can fit seamlessly into this scheme and should be on the field right away. I do think the Eagles will be looking to add another pass-catching threat, but the draft offers plenty of depth in that area.'
Experts: 3 out of 13
School: Stanford
Other possibilities: Malcom Brown (DT, Texas), Arik Armstead (DT, Oregon), Dorial Green-Beckham (WR, Missouri), La'El Collins (OT, LSU), Shaq Thompson (LB, Washington), D.J. Humphries (OT, Florida), Devin Funchess (WR, Michigan), Landon Collins (SS, Alabama), Randy Gregory (LB, Nebraska)
Key expert quote: McShay: 'The Bengals could take DT Malcom Brown here or possibly look at one of the wide receivers, but Peat is a great value pick here (No. 10 player on our board), and Cincy's starting left tackle, Andrew Whitworth, is a free agent after the 2015 season.'
Experts: 4 out of 13
School: Washington
Other possibilities: Kevin Johnson (CB, Wake Forest), Jalen Collins (CB, LSU), Bud Dupree (LB, Kentucky), Vic Beasley (LB, Clemson)
Key expert quote: Schrager: 'If Peters' head is on straight, he could be a starter by September. I like the thought of Mike Tomlin working with him and Peters making a splash as the next great Steelers defensive back.'
Experts: 3 out of 13
School: Florida
Other possibilities: Malcom Brown (DT, Texas), Eddie Goldman (DT, Florida State), Ereck Flowers (OT, Miami), Jordan Phillips (DT, Oklahoma), Arik Armstead (DT, Oregon), Landon Collins (SS, Alabama), La'El Collins (OT, LSU), Melvin Gordon (RB, Wisconsin)
Key expert quote: None.
Experts: 3 out of 13
School: Wisconsin
Other possibilities: Kevin Johnson (CB, Wake Forest), Todd Gurley (RB, Georgia), Bud Dupree (LB, Kentucky), Jalen Collins (CB, LSU), Jordan Phillips (DT, Oklahoma), Eli Harold (DE, Virginia), Eric Rowe (CB, Utah)
Key expert quote: Banks: 'Gordon can do serious damage once he gets past the line of scrimmage, and if the Cardinals' trade interest in Minnesota's Adrian Peterson comes to nothing between now and April 30, Arizona would be wise to keep Gordon wearing a familiar red and white colour scheme.'
Experts: 5 out of 13
School: Stanford
Other possibilities: T.J. Clemmings (OT, Pittsburgh), D.J. Humphries (OT, Florida), Breshad Perriman (WR, Central Florida), Cedric Ogbuehi (OT, Texas A&M), La'el Collins (OT, LSU)
Key expert quote: WalterFootball.com: 'The offensive line was able to gel late in the year, but there are still some glaring holes there, particularly at both tackle positions.'
Experts: 2 out of 13 each
School: Central Florida (Perriman), Arizona State (Strong), Washington (Peters)
Other possibilities: Quinten Rollins (CB, Miami-Ohio), Todd Gurley (RB, Georgia), Arik Armstead (DT, Oregon), Eddie Goldman (DT, Florida State), Henry Anderson (DE, Stanford), Kevin Johnson (CB, Wake Forest), Randy Gregory (LB, Nebraska)
Key expert quote: Kiper: 'The Ravens could use another pass-catcher, but the tape makes Peters one of the best bets from this draft class to be a useful cornerback right away.'
Experts: 3 out of 13 each
School: Wisconsin (Gordon), Florida State (Goldman)
Other possibilities: Jordan Phillips (DT, Oklahoma), Ronald Darby (CB, Florida State), Owamagbe Odighizuwa (DE, UCLA), Byron Jones (CB, Connecticut), Landon Collins (SS, Alabama)
Key expert quote: McShay: 'Goldman doesn't offer much in terms of getting to the quarterback, but he's very stout against the run and will make Dallas stronger down the middle of its defence.'
Experts: 5 out of 13
School: Pittsburgh
Other possibilities: Cameron Erving (C, Florida State), D.J. Humphries (OT, Florida), Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), Preston Smith (DE, Mississippi State), Malcom Brown (DT, Texas), Owamagbe Odighizuwa (DE, UCLA)
Key expert quote: Banks: 'Finding an offensive right tackle to replace the departed Orlando Franklin is the obvious first-round objective.'
Experts: 6 out of 13
School: Florida State
Other possibilities: La'el Collins (OT, LSU), Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), Landon Collins (SS, Alabama), Bud Dupree (LB, Kentucky), D.J. Humphries (OT, Florida), Eli Harold (DE, Virginia)
Key expert quote: McIntyre: 'The Colts are on the cusp of the Super Bowl. Erving will be insurance in case something happens to the OL.'
Experts: 4 out of 13
School: UCLA
Other possibilities: Kevin Johnson (CB, Wake Forest), Ereck Flowers (OT, Miami), Maxx Williams (TE, Minnesota), Jalen Collins (CB, LSU), Jordan Phillips (DT, Oklahoma), Marcus Peters (CB, Washington), Owamagbe Odighizuwa (DE, UCLA)
Key expert quote: Schrager: 'Though outside pass rushers are always going to be the hotter prospects these days, Kendricks is an elite inside linebacker.'
Experts: 3 out of 13
School: Miami
Other possibilities: Dorial Green-Beckham (WR, Missouri), Cameron Erving (C, Florida State), Ereck Flowers (OT, Miami), Jalen Collins (CB, LSU), Jordan Phillips (DT, Oklahoma), Kevin Johnson (CB, Wake Forest), Marcus Peters (CB, Washington), Maxx Williams (TE, Minnesota), Nelson Agholor (WR, USC)
Key expert quote: Rang: 'Dorsett's blinding speed has captured the imagination of scouts, who see him as capable of enjoying an immediate impact in the NFL, similar to the way speedsters T.Y. Hilton and John Brown did the past two years for the Colts and Cardinals.'
Experts: 3 out of 13
School: Connecticut
Other possibilities: Eddie Goldman (DT, Florida State), Breshad Perriman (WR, Central Florida), Carl Davis (DT, Iowa), Ereck Flowers (OT, Miami), Jordan Phillips (DT, Oklahoma), Kevin Johnson (CB, Wake Forest), Nelson Agholor (WR, USC), Preston Smith (DE, Mississippi State), T.J. Yeldon (RB, Alabama)
Key expert quote: McShay: 'Cornerback is the team's biggest need right now after losing Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner in free agency, and Jones has elite tools for the position.'
