NFL MOCK DRAFT: Here's what the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

Cork Gaines
Jameis WinstonGetty Images10 of 11 experts think Jameis will go first.

We still have nearly two months to go before the NFL Draft. But with the NFL Combine over, uncertainty at the top, and plenty of buzz, many experts have already weighed in with their mock drafts.

We have collected the mock drafts of 11 experts to get a consensus on how the draft is starting to develop and to see how all 32 picks of the first round might go.

The experts: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis, and Lance Zierlein, SI.com’s Don Banks, CBSSports.com’s Rob Rang, Fox Sports.com’s Pete Schrager, Rotoworld’s Josh Norris, and WalterFootball.com.

#1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Jameis Winston, QB

Jameis Winston could soon be a Tampa Bay Buc

Experts: 10 out of 11

School: Florida State

Other possibilities: Marcus Mariota (QB, Oregon)

#2 Tennessee Titans -- Leonard Williams, DE

Experts: 8 out of 11

School: Southern California

Other possibilities: Marcus Mariota (QB, Oregon), Jameis Winston (QB, Florida State)

#3 Jacksonville Jaguars -- Dante Fowler Jr., LB

Experts: 7 out of 11

School: Florida

Other possibilities: Leonard Williams (DE, USC), Shane Ray (DE, Missouri)

#4 Oakland Raiders -- Kevin White, WR

Experts: 9 out of 11

School: West Virginia

Other possibilities: Amari Cooper (WR, Alabama)

#5 Washington Redskins -- Randy Gregory, LB

Experts: 5 out of 11

School: Nebraska

Other possibilities: Shane Ray (DE, Missouri), Brandon Scherff (OG, Iowa), Vic Beasley (LB, Clemson)

#6 New York Jets -- Marcus Mariota, QB

Experts: 7 out of 11

School: Oregon

Other possibilities: Trae Waynes (CB, Michigan State), Amari Cooper (WR, Alabama), Dante Fowler Jr. (LB, Florida)

#7 Chicago Bears -- Danny Shelton, DT

Experts: 4 out of 11

School: Washington

Other possibilities: Vic Beasley (LB, Clemson), Dante Fowler Jr. (LB, Florida), Shane Ray (DE, Missouri), Landon Collins (SS, Alabama), Randy Gregory (LB, Nebraska)

#8 Atlanta Falcons -- Randy Gregory, LB or Vic Beasley, LB

Randy Gregory (L) and Vic Beasley (R)

Experts: 3 out of 11 each

School: Nebraska (Gregory), Clemson (Beasley)

Other possibilities: Shane Ray (DE, Missouri), Brandon Scherff (OG, Iowa), Arik Armstead (DT, Oregon), Bud Dupree (LB, Kentucky)

#9 New York Giants -- Brandon Scherff, OG

Experts: 3 out of 11

School: Iowa

Other possibilities: Amari Cooper (WR, Alabama), Shane Ray (DE, Missouri), Dante Fowler Jr. (LB, Florida), Randy Gregory (LB, Nebraska), Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), D.J. Humphries (OT, Florida), Danny Shelton (DT, Washington), Malcom Brown (DT, Texas)

#10 St. Louis Rams -- Amari Cooper, WR

Experts: 4 out of 11

School: Alabama

Other possibilities: Brandon Scherff (OG, Iowa), Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), Kevin White (WR, West Virginia), Marcus Mariota (QB, Oregon), Shane Ray (DE, Missouri), Trae Waynes (CB, Michigan State)

#11 Minnesota Vikings -- Trae Waynes, CB

Experts: 5 out of 11

School: Michigan State

Other possibilities: Amari Cooper (WR, Alabama), Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), Brandon Scherff (OG, Iowa), Kevin White (WR, West Virginia), La'El Collins (OT, LSU)

#12 Cleveland Browns -- DeVante Parker, WR

Experts: 7 out of 11

School: Louisville

Other possibilities: Malcom Brown (DT, Texas), Amari Cooper (WR, Alabama), Danny Shelton (DT, Washington)

#13 New Orleans Saints -- Vic Beasley, LB

Experts: 3 out of 11

School: Clemson

Other possibilities: Shane Ray (DE, Missouri), Dante Fowler Jr. (LB, Florida), Randy Gregory (LB, Nebraska), Bud Dupree (LB, Kentucky), La'El Collins (OT, LSU), DeVante Parker (WR, Louisville), Jalen Collins (CB, LSU)

#14 Miami Dolphins -- DeVante Parker, WR or Landon Collins, SS or Trae Waynes, CB

DeVante Parker (L), Landon Collins (M), and Trae Waynes (R)

Experts: 2 out of 11 each

School: Louisville (DeVante Parker), Alabama (Landon Collins), Michigan State (Trae Waynes)

Other possibilities: Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), Jalen Collins (CB, LSU), Eddie Goldman (DT, Florida State), Eric Kendricks (LB, UCLA), Kevin Johnson (CB, Wake Forest)

#15 San Francisco 49ers -- Arik Armstead, DT

Experts: 3 out of 11

School: Oregon

Other possibilities: Breshad Perriman (WR, Central Florida), Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), Brandon Scherff (OG, Iowa), Danny Shelton (DT, Washington), Dorial Green-Beckham (WR, Missouri), Ereck Flowers (OT, Miami), La'El Collins (OT, LSU)

#16 Houston Texans -- Ereck Flowers, OT

Experts: 3 out of 11

School: Miami

Other possibilities: La'El Collins (OT, LSU), Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), Eddie Goldman (DT, Florida State), Jalen Collins (CB, LSU), Landon Collins (SS, Alabama), Melvin Gordon (RB, Wisconsin), T.J. Clemmings (OT, Pittsburgh)

#17 San Diego Chargers -- Brandon Scherff, OG or Malcom Brown, DT or Todd Gurley, RB or T.J. Clemmings OT

(Clockwise from top left) Brandon Scherff, T.J. Clemmings, Todd Gurley, Malcom Brown

Experts: 2 out of 11 each

School: Iowa (Brandon Scherff), Texas (Malcom Brown), Georgia (Todd Gurley), Pittsburgh (T.J. Clemmings)

Other possibilities: Bud Dupree (LB, Kentucky), Ereck Flowers (OT, Miami), Melvin Gordon (RB, Wisconsin)

#18 Kansas City Chiefs -- Jaelen Strong, WR

Experts: 3 out of 11

School: Arizona State

Other possibilities: Devin Smith (WR, Ohio State), Landon Collins (SS, Alabama), La'El Collins (OT, LSU), Jalen Collins (CB, LSU), Dorial Green-Beckham (WR, Missouri), DeVante Parker (WR, Louisville)

#19 Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo) -- Malcom Brown, DT

Experts: 3 out of 11

School: Texas

Other possibilities: Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), Danny Shelton (DT, Washington), Bud Dupree (LB, Kentucky), Ereck Flowers (OT, Miami), Eddie Goldman (DT, Florida State), Jaelen Strong (WR, Arizona State)

#20 Philadelphia Eagles -- Marcus Peters, CB

Experts: 4 out of 11

School: Washington

Other possibilities: Landon Collins (SS, Alabama), Brett Hundley (QB, UCLA), Byron Jones (CB, Connecticut), Jake Fisher (OT, Oregon), Jalen Collins (CB, LSU), Kevin Johnson (CB, Wake Forest)

#21 Cincinnati Bengals -- Bud Dupree, LB

Experts: 2 out of 11

School: Kentucky

Other possibilities: Arik Armstead (DT, Oregon), Dorial Green-Beckham (WR, Missouri), Ereck Flowers (OT, Miami), La'El Collins (OT, LSU), Marcus Peters (CB, Washington), Owamagbe Odighizuwa (DE, UCLA), Shaq Thompson (LB, Washington), T.J. Clemmings (OT, Pittsburgh), Vic Beasley (LB, Clemson)

#22 Pittsburgh Steelers -- Landon Collins, SS

Experts: 3 out of 11

School: Alabama

Other possibilities: Bud Dupree (LB, Kentucky), Jalen Collins (CB, LSU), Eddie Goldman (DT, Florida State), Eli Harold (LB, Virginia), Kevin Johnson (CB, Wake Forest), Trae Waynes (CB, Michigan State)

#23 Detroit Lions -- Eddie Goldman, DT

Experts: 4 out of 11

School: Florida State

Other possibilities: Malcom Brown (DT, Texas), Cameron Erving (C, Florida State), D.J. Humphries (OT, Florida), Ereck Flowers (OT, Miami), Jordan Phillips (DT, Oklahoma)

#24 Arizona Cardinals -- Arik Armstead, DT or Eli Harold, LB

Arik Armstead (L) and Eli Harold (R)

Experts: 2 out of 11 each

School: Oregon (Arik Armstead), Virginia (Eli Harold)

Other possibilities: Bud Dupree (LB, Kentucky), Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), Shane Ray (DE, Missouri), Eddie Goldman (DT, Florida State), Eric Kendricks (LB, UCLA), Jalen Collins (CB, LSU), Jordan Phillips (DT, Oklahoma)

#25 Carolina Panthers -- T.J. Clemmings, OT

Experts: 4 out of 11

School: Pittsburgh

Other possibilities: D.J. Humphries (OT, Florida), Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), Cameron Erving (C, Florida State), Ereck Flowers (OT, Miami), Jalen Collins (CB, LSU)

#26 Baltimore Ravens -- Marcus Peters, CB or Melvin Gordon, RB

Marcus Peters (L) and Melvin Gordon (R)

Experts: 2 out of 11 each

School: Washington (Marcus Peters), Wisconsin (Melvin Gordon)

Other possibilities: Jalen Collins (CB, LSU), Jaelen Strong (WR, Arizona State), Dorial Green-Beckham (WR, Missouri), Maxx Williams (TE, Minnesota), Preston Smith (DE, Mississippi State), Quinten Rollins (CB, Miami-Ohio), Todd Gurley (RB, Georgia)

#27 Dallas Cowboys -- Melvin Gordon, RB

Experts: 4 out of 11

School: Wisconsin

Other possibilities: Owamagbe Odighizuwa (DE, UCLA), Bud Dupree (LB, Kentucky), Eli Harold (LB, Virginia), Arik Armstead (DT, Oregon), Carl Davis (DT, Iowa), Denzel Perryman (LB, Miami)

#28 Denver Broncos -- Jordan Phillips, DT

Experts: 3 out of 11

School: Oklahoma

Other possibilities: Maxx Williams (TE, Minnesota), Benardrick McKinney (LB, Mississippi State), Cedric Ogbuehi (OT, Texas A&M), Denzel Perryman(LB, Miami), Eddie Goldman (DT, Florida State), Malcom Brown (DT, Texas), Markus Golden (DE, Missouri)

#29 Indianapolis Colts -- La'El Collins, OT

Experts: 3 out of 11

School: Louisiana State

Other possibilities: Arik Armstead (DT, Oregon), Andrus Peat (OT, Stanford), Benardrick McKinney (LB, Mississippi State), Dorial Green-Beckham (WR, Missouri), D.J. Humphries (OT, Florida), Todd Gurley (RB, Georgia), T.J. Clemmings (OT, Pittsburgh)

#30 Green Bay Packers -- Jordan Phillips, DT

Experts: 4 out of 11

School: Oklahoma

Other possibilities: Eric Kendricks (LB, UCLA), Benardrick McKinney (LB, Mississippi State), Eddie Goldman (DT, Florida State), Ereck Flowers (OT, Miami), Maxx Williams (TE, Minnesota), Stephone Anthony (LB, Clemson)

#31 Seattle Seahawks -- Todd Gurley, RB

Experts: 4 out of 11

School: Georgia

Other possibilities: Jaelen Strong (WR, Arizona State), Cameron Erving (C, Florida State), Dorial Green-Beckham (WR, Missouri), Eric Rowe (CB, Utah), Melvin Gordon (RB, Wisconsin), Phillip Dorsett (WR, Miami), T.J. Clemmings (OT, Pittsburgh)

#32 New England Patriots -- Cameron Erving, C or Carl Davis, DT

Cameron Erving (L) and Carl Davis (R)

Experts: 2 out of 11 each

School: Florida State (Cameron Erving), Iowa (Carl Davis)

Other possibilities: Breshad Perriman (WR, Central Florida), Byron Jones (CB, Connecticut), Devin Funchess (WR, Michigan), Devin Smith (WR, Ohio State), Eli Harold (LB, Virginia), Henry Anderson (DE, Stanford),

