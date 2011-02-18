All The Latest Mock Drafts Rightfully Have Cam Newton Going In The Top 10

We know, we know, it’s really early. And most people don’t want constant draft coverage more than two months before the event. (A hint ESPN hasn’t picked up on yet.)



But one thing we do find interesting, even in mid-February, is where Cam Newton is projected.

He was wildly successful in college, but like many speedy, spread-offence quarterbacks before him, there are significant doubts as to whether that can translate in the NFL. It’s a little bit like the Tim Tebow situation last year.

Surprisingly, every expert we could find has him in the top 10. (Perhaps it has something to do with his “phenomenal” workout last week.)

Mel Kiper of ESPN Insider (subscription) has him going third to Buffalo.

Todd McShay of ESPN Insider (subscription) has him going 10th to Washington.

Pete Schrager of FOXSports.com has him going fifth to Arizona

Rob Rang of CBSSports has him going 10th to Washington

Chad Reuter of CBSSports has him going first to Carolina

FanHouse has him going seventh to San Francisco

Obviously, we don’t spend 60 hours a week, 52 weeks a year breaking down film and scouting prospects. And we’re not constantly talking draft prospects with team insiders. Really, our opinion was gathered from watching more NFL games and more Cam Newton-led drives than most.

With that said, we’re happy the experts are finally catching on. Winners in college who post the dominant numbers that Cam Newton did this year, (and Tim Tebow, Vince Young, Mike Vick, and Donovan McNabb did before him) will likely succeed at the next level. They may not be prototypical drop-back quarterbacks, but we’ll take those types ahead of guys who allegedly possess all the tools but don’t display them in college games. It’s just common sense.

