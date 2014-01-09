This Is How Much It Costs To Go See All 122 Major North American Pro Sports Teams In Person

Recently we took a look at the 25 most expensive teams to see in person and the 25 cheapest teams to see in person. Below is the Adult Cost Index (ACI) for all 122 professional sports teams in the four major North American sports (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL).

NFL teams are the most expensive to see live with an average ACI of $US113.42. The NHL is next ($84.05), followed by the NBA ($74.67), and Major League Baseball has the cheapest teams with an average ACI of $US48.34. Overall, the average cost for an adult to attend a game for all 122 teams is $US79.31.

The ACI is calculated using data collected by Team Marketing from surveys of teams. Similar to Team Marketing’s Fan Cost Index (FCI), which looks at the cost of attending a game for a family of four, the ACI is the cost for a single fan to purchase an average-priced ticket, one beer, one soft drink, one hot dog, and half the cost of parking at the stadium. The biggest difference between the FCI and ACI is that we have removed the extraneous costs (e.g. caps, programs) and assume the fan shares the cost of parking with one other person.

Here is the full list.

