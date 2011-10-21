The Minnesota Vikings Could Be Moving To Los Angeles

Photo: AP

The Vikings’ lease with the Metrodome expires at the end of the season, and the NFL sent a league official this week to meet with Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton. When asked about the importance of getting a deal done, Eric Grubman emphasised that “there’s an alternative plan in another city.”That “alternative plan” most likely involves moving the Vikings to Los Angeles. And the team has made it clear that they want a stadium approved by the end of the year.



This came one day after Gov. Dayton said he supports a plan to build a new stadium for the Vikings in Arden Hills. But there are a lot of hurdles and a lot of opposition in the state legislature to overcome before the state approves $300 million for the project that is expected to cost more than $1 billion.

