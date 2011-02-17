There May Be No Actual Football In 2011, But There Will Always Be Madden

Things aren’t going well on the labour front, and the 2011 NFL season looks like it’s in major jeopardy.



But don’t fear, because the uber-popular Madden video game will be released as scheduled.

Sports Business Journal reports that the NFL agreed to reduce EA Sports’ rights fee because of the potential labour stoppage, and in exchange the deal will be extended by a year.

Don’t forget, there’s a Madden movie coming out in 2012 >

