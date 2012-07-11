Report: Los Angeles Will Get Two NFL Teams Soon

Photo: Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Talk of Los Angeles getting an NFL team for the first time since 1994, when both the Rams and Raiders left town, has been slowly picking up steam.But it’s no longer a matter of if, but when LA will get a team, according to report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.



The NFL doesn’t just want to re-enter the second biggest U.S. market quietly, though, it wants to come in with a bang.

To many high-ranking team officials I spoke to, it’s a foregone conclusion that once whatever new L.A. football facility is built, it will surely end up housing more than one team.

The league wants the next LA teams to be successful so it’s chosen to have things like the new collective bargaining agreement and long term TV contracts on place prior to making any move.

After that all that remains is deciding which teams will move to one of the two proposed LA stadium construction plans.

The Rams, Vikings, Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Raiders have all been mentioned as possibilities at one point or another, but the Rams and Chargers are the most viable options according to La Canfora’s sources.

League higher-ups believe the Bills and Vikings have enough regional support to stay in their current markets long term, see the Jaguars as a franchise with a clear plan under its new ownership, and prefer the Raiders share a proposed new stadium in Santa Clara with the 49ers instead of making yet another move to LA.

Although nothing will happen until at least the 2013 season, expectations are that two teams (Rams and Chargers) will be playing at a temporary home at the LA Coliseum by 2014 and eventually move into a brand new stadium once it’s finished.

