We Wish These Awesome NFL Logos Were The Real Thing

Photo: Courtesy of Wes Kull

Over the years, NFL logos have become more modernized, and many have lost that originality and history. So designer Wes Kull decided to redesign each NFL logo to bring back that history. Here’s what he says about his ‘Gridiron League‘ collection of logos:



Gridiron League is a collection of idealised NFL insignias that pay tribute to each team’s history and geography in a period-specific aesthetic that glorifies the Vince Lombardi-era over the Cold-Activated-era. This is not an exercise in nostalgia but an interpretation of the league’s founding principles through the symbols that we, as football fans, identify with most.

