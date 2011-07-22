NFL Lockout: The NFL Players Are Losing My Support FAST

Well, unless you have been living under a rock, the NFL has been under an owner imposed Lockout since early March until a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) gets done, and from the looks of things, it appears that the OWNERS may be ready for some football.



They are in Atlanta right now going over the details of the proposed CBA, and are getting ready to vote on it today. THEY seem ready. I know as an NFL fan, I am ready. I am guessing millions of NFL fans are ready. HOWEVER, guess who is NOT ready. Yup, the PLAYERS, the SAME players who throughout the process whined and moaned about how the owners were evil, and how the owners had to “open the books,” and how the players were getting screwed. Throughout the process, I sided WITH the players, but now, I am losing sympathy for them, and I am losing it fast.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.