The NFL Says It Has Provided Unprecedented Financial Information, But The League Is Making An Unprecedented Request*

DeMaurice Smith is understandably puzzled by the NFL’s actions

UPDATE: Here are more details on exactly what information the NFL is offering, and what more the NFLPA wants.EARLIER: “We’ve made more information available in the course of this negotiation than has ever been made available in decades of collective bargaining with the NFLPA. Far more information. And we’ve offered to make even more information [available], including information that we do not disclose to our own clubs.” – Jeff Pash



By now you’ve seen that quote, or some variation of it, as the NFL steadfastly refuses to comply with the NFLPA’s requests to open its books.

The problem with it is quite simple. Yes, the players want more information than has ever been disclosed before. But they only want it because the NFL also wants to do something that’s never been done before: change an economic system that, by all outward indications, is thriving unlike any professional sports league in history.

The league is clearly annoyed that the players won’t give up on their demands for more information, but why should they? Based on all the numbers we know, the NFL has grown at an incredible rate over the last decade. The players aren’t stupid, they know this. The NFL claims that the current model is unsustainable, to which the players reply, ‘prove it.’ Why should the players budge off their current CBA demands if the NFL refuses to explain why it needs changes in the first place?

This has been a fundamental issue with these negotiations since the outset, and not much has changed. Unfortunately, until it does, there won’t be much more progress.

