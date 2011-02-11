PFT's Mike Florio Says The NFL Is To Blame For Stalled labour Talks

The opening segment to today’s PFT Live focused on Wednesday’s collapse of the labour talks. And Wednesday’s collapse of the labour talks looks to be the responsibility of the NFL, not the union.

Unless the union offered to take 50 cents on the dollar of every dollar and said that it was a bottom-line position with no room to move, the league should have acknowledged that 50 cents on the dollar of every dollar is a reasonable opening position, and the league should have digested the offer and responded.



