Judge To Take NFL Lockout Injunction "Under Advisement" And Issue Ruling In A Couple Of Weeks

Photo: AP

US District Judge Susan Nelson has heard the arguments from the NFL and the players’ lawyers and says she will take the request for an injunction “under advisement.”Nelson told the parties she will issue a ruling in a “couple of weeks” but urged the parties to return to negotiations in the meantime.



However, she didn’t order them to negotiate, so there’s a good chance they will both wait for the ruling before giving in on anything.

In other words, now we wait. And don’t hold your breath.

