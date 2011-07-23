The NFL Lockout's Latest Casualty: America's Gamblers

Photo: YouTube

Many of Las Vegas’s largest sports books are waiting to publish team win-total bets until the lockout is resolved.Over/under betting on a given team’s win total is one of the most popular plays in Vegas. But since it’s not clear if all 16 games will be played this season, sports books are holding off.



“Even though you include a disclaimer that they must play all 16 regular-season games, I don’t think anybody will put up the win totals until they actually sign the contract,” Vegas bookmaker Jimmy Vaccaro told Bloomberg.

Sports books are still taking bets on which team will win the Super Bowl, but eager gamblers itching to wager on win totals will have to wait until the players and owners produce a new CBA.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.