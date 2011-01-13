NFL Lockout Could Cost The Football World $12 Billion

Photo: AP

There have been a lot of big numbers thrown around concerning the NFL and a potential lockout. Here’s another one:$12,000,000,000.



That’s how much Ad Age says could be lost, when you add up TV and web ad revenue, tickets sales, sponsorships, web, gambling, and fantasy football.

They claim the fantasy market alone comes to $5 billion a year.

Of course, it’s not like that money can’t be spent elsewhere. Movies, TV, and other sports leagues will benefit tremendously from all those redirected entertainment dollars. They will be the real winners of a protracted lockout.

